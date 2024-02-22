UP: Nepalese human trafficking victim rescued, 2 held

Left Menu

Two members of a human trafficking gang were arrested and a 17-year-old Nepalese girl was rescued here, officials said on Thursday. Sashastra Seema Bal SSB Deputy Commander Dilip Kumar said the personnel deployed at the Rupaidiha check post bordering Nepal in Bahraich district on Wednesday arrested two Nepalese nationals Shashiram Khatri and Surendra Khatri. A girl was with them on a motorcycle.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:02 IST
Two members of a human trafficking gang were arrested and a 17-year-old Nepalese girl was rescued here, officials said on Thursday. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Deputy Commander Dilip Kumar said the personnel deployed at the Rupaidiha check post bordering Nepal in Bahraich district on Wednesday arrested two Nepalese nationals Shashiram Khatri and Surendra Khatri. A girl was with them on a motorcycle. On suspicion, the SSB personnel stopped and interrogated them, he said.

During the victim's interrogation by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and NGO, she told that she came in touch with Shashiram via Facebook a year ago, Kumar said.

Shashiram revealed they had lured the victim on the pretext of providing better living conditions and money and they were taking her to Shimla to sell her, officials said.

Kumar said that the NGO contacted the Nepal police at the border and described the case as suspected human trafficking, following which both the accused and the victim were handed over to the Nepal police.

