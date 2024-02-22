Left Menu

UP: Advocate bludgeons elderly parents to death

A 36-year-old advocate allegedly bludgeoned his elderly parents to death with a brick at their home here, police said on Thursday.On Wednesday night, Manoj Pal attacked his father Om Prakash 70 and mother Babli 50 with a brick, Superintendent of Police SP Vikas Kumar said.Pal lived with his wife Namrata on the ground floor of the house where the murders took place and his parents lived on the first floor.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:48 IST
UP: Advocate bludgeons elderly parents to death
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old advocate allegedly bludgeoned his elderly parents to death with a brick at their home here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Manoj Pal attacked his father Om Prakash (70) and mother Babli (50) with a brick, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said.

Pal lived with his wife Namrata on the ground floor of the house where the murders took place and his parents lived on the first floor. Om Prakash was suffering from cancer for over a year and the family was stressed because of the illness. However, the reason behind the murder is unknown, the SP said. ''On Wednesday night, Pal went to sleep with his parents but returned back sometime later. He then took his wife Namrata to her maternal place in Kannauj district. On reaching there, he told her that he had killed both his parents and fled from there,'' the SP said.

Pal's wife informed police about the murders on Thursday morning, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024