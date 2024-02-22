Angelo Agrizzi transferred to Pretoria High Court

The corruption case of former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi has been transferred to the Pretoria High Court.

The matter relates to alleged gratifications Aggrizi paid to former Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith.

It is alleged that in exchange for using his influence to shield Bosasa from accountability, Smith received security upgrades to his home and cash payments through the business he owned.

“Agrizzi was initially arrested in October 2020 for having allegedly offered former Parliamentarian Vincent Smith gratification to the value of over R800 000. He is the only accused in the matter as the case was separated from his co-accused Vincent smith in July 2021.

“Agrizzi currently faces two cases brought against him by the Investigating Directorate. His mental assessment report from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital is also expected to be submitted to the court on 29 February 2024, in his separate R1.8 billion Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services matter,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

Aggrizi is expected to appear in court on 29 February 2024.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)