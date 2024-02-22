Left Menu

Delhi LG visits Burari; directs MCD for immediate sanitation drive in northeast Delhi areas

22-02-2024
Delhi LG V K Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to lunch an immediate cleanliness drive in northeast Delhi areas that lack basic amenities and sanitation services, Raj Niwas officials said Thursday.

The Lt Governor visited Burari in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, where he observed neglect of basic civic needs in colonies like Sant Nagar, Nathu Pura, Burari village, Baba Colony, and Laxmi Vihar, they said.

During the visit, the officials informed the LG that only 70 per cent of the area had access to Delhi Jal Board sewage lines and connections to households were pending, the officials said.

Also, only 17 out of the 80 colonies had roads constructed and even the main road from Outer Ring Road leading into the area that had showrooms of top brands was lying in a ''pathetic'' condition due to ''neglect and disrepair'', they said.

Dust-filled streets and clogged drains with overflowing dirty water dotted entire stretch of colonies and garbage from the area was being disposed on the Yamuna floodplain itself, they said.

The local people brought to the LG's notice that future needs of the area was apparently not taken into account while the sewer lines were being laid on the main road. Additionally, the delay in the laying of these lines, that entailed open excavated roads, had resulted in the persistent problem of traffic congestion, dust and debris dumped on sidewalks.

''The LG was visibly upset over the state of roads throughout his route, overflowing sewers, heaps of garbage, broken pavements and dividers in the area. He was anguished that such apathy on part of the government agencies had led to pitiable living conditions in one of the most densely populated areas of the city,'' a Raj Niwas official said.

The LG, who was accompanied by the principal secretary of PWD, CEO of DJB, and commissioner of MCD, instructed them to take immediate steps to ensure sanitation and cleanliness in the area, the officials added.

