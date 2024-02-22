Nagaland Assembly likely to discuss proposed India-Myanmar border fencing

The proposed fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country are likely to be discussed during the upcoming budget session of Nagaland Assembly, sources said.

Tribal bodies and civil society organisations in Nagaland, which shares 215 km of the India-Myanmar border, have decried the Centre's decision to fence the border and suspend FMR as many people in border areas have farmlands on the other side.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had also said that the decision needs thorough discussion and the government has to consult the people for a workable formula before implementation.

Assembly sources said that the five-day budget session scheduled to commence on February 26 would take up the border fencing and FMR issues for discussion as ''matters of urgent public importance''.

The session will commence with Governor La Ganesan's address to the 60-member House on Monday.

The legislators will also participate in the election of Deputy Speaker of the House on the same day.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on February 27.

Besides the Question Hour, other provisional programmes for the session include the laying of the annual administrative report, presentation of assembly committee reports, introduction, consideration and passage of government bills and resolutions, and presentation of CAG reports.

The session will conclude on March 1 with four-day sittings and one day of recess on Wednesday.

