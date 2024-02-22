Left Menu

Two PWD assistant engineers held for bribery in Raigad

Two PWD assistant engineers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.He identified the two as Reshma Naik 31, assistant engineer in the Uran panchayat samiti and Satish Kamble 51, assistant engineer in Raigad zilla parishad.They demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant to expedite a development work in a village.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

