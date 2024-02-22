Fourth person charged over protest at UK PM Sunak's home

A fourth person was charged with criminal damage on Thursday over a protest by Greenpeace activists at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in northern England last year, police said.

Activists climbed onto the roof of Sunak's residence in Yorkshire, draping huge sheets of black fabric over the home in protest at the government's plans to grant hundreds of licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction.

Sunak and his family were out of the country at the time of the protest.

