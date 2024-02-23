Russia says it has taken Pobieda village in Donetsk region, Ukraine reports fighting
"The enemy, with the support of aviation, attempted to breach our troops' defences 31 times," the report said. A widely read Ukrainian military blog, DeepState, reported that Russian forces had occupied Pobieda and were advancing on two other villages.
Russian troops have taken the village of Pobieda in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday, but the Ukrainian military said its forces were repelling dozens of attacks in the area.
Pobieda is a village south of Maryinka, a town that has been all but levelled by months of clashes. Russia's defence ministry said it had taken Pobieda and improved its position in several other areas of the Donetsk region.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, in its evening report on Facebook, said its troops "continue to contain the enemy" around Pobieda and a nearby village, Novomykhailivka. "The enemy, with the support of aviation, attempted to breach our troops' defences 31 times," the report said.
A widely read Ukrainian military blog, DeepState, reported that Russian forces had occupied Pobieda and were advancing on two other villages. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports from either side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia, UN may discuss grain, fertilizer exports in Feb -RIA
Ukraine says it downed 11 out of 17 Russia-launched drones
India does not trust US to lead; played smart by staying close with Russia: Nikki Haley
Ukraine needs more troops fighting Russia. Hardened professionals from Colombia are helping
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine is rejected as a presidential candidate