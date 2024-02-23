Left Menu

White House says Mideast envoy McGurk held constructive talks in Egypt, Israel

Updated: 23-02-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 00:58 IST
U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk has held "constructive" meetings in Egypt and Israel, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, adding that Washington remains fully committed to doing everything to achieve a hostage deal in exchange for an extended pause. Speaking in a virtual briefing with reporters, Kirby did not confirm Axios reporting that CIA Director Bill Burns was going to meet in Paris with Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli officials.

"I can't confirm the specific reports about Paris but I can absolutely reassure you that discussions are ongoing," Kirby said.

