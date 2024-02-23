Four men charged in US with transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 03:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
Four men have been charged after the U.S. Navy interdicted a vessel in the Arabian Sea last month that was transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Two U.S. Navy Seals died during the interdiction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Arabian Sea
- U.S. Navy Seals
Advertisement