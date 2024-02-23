US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 03:37 IST
The United States will impose sanctions on over 500 targets on Friday in action marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters on Thursday.
The action, taken in partnership with other countries, will be targeted at Russia's military industrial complex as well as companies in third countries that help facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants, Adeyemo said, as Washington seeks to hold Russia to account over the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
