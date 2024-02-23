Russian drone attack triggers fire in Ukraine's Odesa, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 03:48 IST
A Russian drone attack triggered a fire late on Thursday at an infrastructure site in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.
Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said there were injuries in the attack and numbers were being clarified.
A video posted on social media showed a fire which appeared to have engulfed a number of buildings.
