Naxalites kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district
The exact reason behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, he said.Frustrated over losing their ground in their strongholds, Naxalites have been targeting innocent civilians. They dont want the benefits of development and welfare schemes to reach the common man, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Two men were killed by Naxalites in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, police said.
The victims, identified as Sodhi Hunga and Madvi Nanda, were residents of Kaher Dulhed village under Chintagufa police station limits, an official said.
After being alerted about the murders, a police team was sent to the spot and further details are awaited. The exact reason behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, he said.
“Frustrated over losing their ground in their strongholds, Naxalites have been targeting innocent civilians. They don’t want the benefits of development and welfare schemes to reach the common man,” the official said. Since November last year, 14 new security camps, with seven located in Sukma district, have been set up in the state’s Bastar region, he said.
The new camps in remote and Naxal-hit areas will help villagers get rid of the Maoist menace and benefit from development works and government welfare programmes, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukma
- Madvi Nanda
- Chhattisgarh
- Maoist
- Kaher Dulhed
- Naxal
- Chintagufa
- Sodhi Hunga
- Naxalites
ALSO READ
Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Gadchiroli police seize detonators, explosive materials after encounter with Naxalites
Naxalite carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
NIA raids six places in four states in Telangana naxal case
Committed to ending Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, says CM; slams Cong rule for empty coffers