The exact reason behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, he said.Frustrated over losing their ground in their strongholds, Naxalites have been targeting innocent civilians. They dont want the benefits of development and welfare schemes to reach the common man, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:21 IST
Naxalites kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed by Naxalites in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The victims, identified as Sodhi Hunga and Madvi Nanda, were residents of Kaher Dulhed village under Chintagufa police station limits, an official said.

After being alerted about the murders, a police team was sent to the spot and further details are awaited. The exact reason behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, he said.

“Frustrated over losing their ground in their strongholds, Naxalites have been targeting innocent civilians. They don’t want the benefits of development and welfare schemes to reach the common man,” the official said. Since November last year, 14 new security camps, with seven located in Sukma district, have been set up in the state’s Bastar region, he said.

The new camps in remote and Naxal-hit areas will help villagers get rid of the Maoist menace and benefit from development works and government welfare programmes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

