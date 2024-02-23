Left Menu

Appointments of King’s Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice.

Updated: 23-02-2024 11:05 IST
Appointment round for King’s Counsel announced
The Governor-General retains the discretion to appoint King’s Counsel in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the law in fields other than advocacy. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced an appointment round for King’s Counsel will take place in 2024.

Appointments of King’s Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice. The Governor-General retains the discretion to appoint King’s Counsel in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the law in fields other than advocacy.

The guidelines and application form are available at www.crownlaw.govt.nz  and set out the criteria for appointment and other information about the appointment process.

Applications are open from 1-29 March 2024.

The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates.

It is expected appointments will be made in July 2024.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

