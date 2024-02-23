Left Menu

Fresh protests rock Sandeshkhali

Fresh protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning as enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area.Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:54 IST
Fresh protests rock Sandeshkhali
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning as enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area.

Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

''The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land and honour'', a protester said.

The police later entered the area and tried to pacify the protesters.

The fresh protests came a day after the area witnessed protests and arson in parts of Sandeshkhali, fueled by allegations against local TMC leaders for sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing.

These demonstrations followed DGP Rajeev Kumar's assurance that the guilty would not be spared.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024