Hungary signs deal to buy 4 Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets, PM Orban says

Hungary and Sweden have signed a defence contract under which Hungary will buy four Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets and expand a related logistics contract, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday as Hungary prepares to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Hungary leases Gripen fighter aircraft made by Sweden's SAAB under a contract signed in 2001.

