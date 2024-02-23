Left Menu

China, EU hold talks on cooperation in autos, raw materials

23-02-2024
  • China

China and the European Union held talks on progress and cooperation in a number of areas including automobiles and raw materials, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

"China attaches great importance to China-EU cooperation in the field of industry and is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology.

The meeting was co-chaired by Xin and Kerstin Jorna, European Commission director-general for internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.

