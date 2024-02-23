Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 24 crore seized in Assam

Heroin worth Rs 24 crore was seized in Assams Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.One person was arrested for possessing the drug.During a search operation, 4.76 kg of heroin was recovered from 30 soap boxes kept in four leather bags inside a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, Sarma said.Major drugs haul in Cachar worth 24 crore

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:12 IST
Heroin worth Rs 24 crore seized in Assam
Heroin worth Rs 24 crore was seized in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

One person was arrested for possessing the drug.

During a search operation, 4.76 kg of heroin was recovered from 30 soap boxes kept in four leather bags inside a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, Sarma said.

''Major drugs haul in Cachar worth ₹24 crore!! Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted an operation in the wee hours today and apprehended a suspect in Dholai. Well done @Assam police''.

