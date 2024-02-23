Heroin worth Rs 24 crore seized in Assam
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:12 IST
Heroin worth Rs 24 crore was seized in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
One person was arrested for possessing the drug.
During a search operation, 4.76 kg of heroin was recovered from 30 soap boxes kept in four leather bags inside a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, Sarma said.
''Major drugs haul in Cachar worth ₹24 crore!! Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted an operation in the wee hours today and apprehended a suspect in Dholai. Well done @Assam police''.
