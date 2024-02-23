Left Menu

China's Xi hosts meeting of key economic policy body, media says

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:14 IST
China's Xi hosts meeting of key economic policy body, media says
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday held a meeting of a key economic policy body, the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, to discuss providing support to manufacturers and lowering logistics costs, Chinese state media reported.

Xi said "logistics is central to the real economy as it connects production and consumption," while urging policymakers to "enhance the core competitiveness of industry and improve the efficiency of economic operations," the report said. Officials agreed that large-scale equipment renewal across the manufacturing sector would help promote investment and consumption, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024