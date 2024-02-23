Left Menu

Man killed in bull attack in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:52 IST
Man killed in bull attack in south Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 42-year-old man was killed in an attack by a stray bull in south Delhi's Tigri area here on Friday morning, police said.

Footage from a CCTV camera showed the animal goring Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Khanpur, police said.

The people standing nearby tried to save Jha by trying to hit the bull with sticks, the video showed.

The incident took place near Jaspal Mart in Devli Mor at about 11.45 am, a police officer said.

The victim was taken to Batra Hospital where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after the post mortem, police said.

The officer said that they have relayed the information to the municipal corporation.

He also said that the problem of stray animals is common in the locality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

