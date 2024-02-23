Left Menu

Four arrested for assaulting man in Delhi's Hauz Qazi

Four people were arrested for allegedly beating up a man with sticks and baseball bats and also opening fire in the air in central Delhis Hauz Qazi area, police said on Friday.A mobile phone video clip has also been surfaced on social media showing the attackers beat up Adnan Mirza 29 as he lay on the ground.The incident took place at 2.33 am in a full public view. Police said a motorcycle and a car used in the offence have also been impounded.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:07 IST
Four arrested for assaulting man in Delhi's Hauz Qazi
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested for allegedly beating up a man with sticks and baseball bats and also opening fire in the air in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Friday.

A mobile phone video clip has also been surfaced on social media showing the attackers beat up Adnan Mirza (29) as he lay on the ground.

The incident took place at 2.33 am in a full public view. The accused also opened fire in the air to scare the people, police said.

A police officer said main accused Maunish Javed (23), is a close relative of Adnan.

''It has emerged that they were having quarrels over alleged use of derogatory language within the family,'' he said.

The officer said Khan was nabbed within five hours of the incident. The three other accused -- Ataur Rehman (23), Faizan (20) and Huzef (19) -- have also been arrested, he added.

The weapon of offence along with 37 rounds of ammunition have also been recovered. Police said a motorcycle and a car used in the offence have also been impounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024