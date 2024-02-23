Left Menu

Police evacuate about 500 people from Sweden's security agency over suspected gas leak

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:34 IST
A suspected gas leak at the headquarters of Sweden's security agency on Friday forced the authorities to evacuate some 500 people from the facility, Swedish broadcaster TV4 said.

Police spokesman Anders Bryngelsson told the TT news agency that emergency services decided to evacuate the entire building because of a ''suspected gas leak" but did not elaborate.

Five people had breathing problems and were taken to hospital, chief physician Patrik Söderberg at Stockholm Region, the regional hospital authority, later told TT.

Images shared from the scene showed first reponders and police officers wearing gas masks, and Swedish media reported that a zone measuring 500 metres (547 yards) in diameter was set up protectively.

Neighbours near the Swedish security agency, known by its acronym SAPO, were asked to close their windows. The agency is headquartered in Solna, just north of Stockholm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

