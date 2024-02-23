Left Menu

Police arrest acupuncturist in case where woman and newborn died in botched delivery attempt

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:10 IST
Police arrest acupuncturist in case where woman and newborn died in botched delivery attempt
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Friday arrested an acupuncturist who had allegedly handled the delivery of a 36-year-old woman at home, in which both the mother and the newborn died.

Police have arrested Venjaramoodu resident Shihabuddin who was in custody following the death of the woman and her newborn child at her rented home near Karakkamandapam in the state capital.

Police earlier arrested the victim's husband, Nayaz, in connection with the incident.

Police said that Nayaz's ex-wife, who was assisting the family in the at-home delivery, is currently absconding. She is also an accused in the case.

According to the police, it was the fourth delivery of the woman, Shameera Beevi, and she had never consulted a doctor in the nine months of her pregnancy.

The couple allegedly sought the help of an acupuncturist instead of a medical doctor, and the practitioner used to visit their rented house, police had said.

The woman developed some complications on Tuesday and she was finally taken to a private hospital in the evening but both the mother and the baby were declared brought dead by doctors.

As news about the death of the woman and the newborn emerged, the local councillor, ASHA workers and neighbours came out against Nayaz, accusing him of not allowing his wife to consult a doctor and seeking proper medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024