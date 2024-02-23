Left Menu

Manipur tribal body seeks Shah’s intervention to stop transfer of Kuki police personnel

A tribal body in Majipur on Friday requested Union Home Minister Shah to intervene and stop the transfer of Kuki police personnel to Meitei majority areas of the state. This is why the recent order by Manipurs Director General of Police which ordered the immediate transfer of more than a hundred Kuki-Zo tribal police personnel to Meitei-majority areas is unacceptable, the statement read.

PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:40 IST
Manipur tribal body seeks Shah’s intervention to stop transfer of Kuki police personnel
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal body in Majipur on Friday requested Union Home Minister Shah to intervene and stop the transfer of Kuki police personnel to Meitei majority areas of the state. In a letter to Shah, Churachandpur district-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) termed the recently issued transfer orders of those police personnel ''unacceptable''. Three tribal security personnel who were trying to report for duty were waylaid by a mob in Moirang and were beaten up before being rescued by central security forces recently, the ITLF claimed. "This is why the recent order by Manipur's Director General of Police… which ordered the immediate transfer of more than a hundred Kuki-Zo tribal police personnel to Meitei-majority areas is unacceptable," the statement read. Claiming that the order is a ploy by the "communal state government" to target Kuki-Zo police personnel, the ITLF urged Shah to stop the order before disciplinary action is taken against them. The order issued on February 14 directed the transfer of 177 police personnel, mostly of Havildar rank, from their current station to other areas..

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024