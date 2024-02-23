Tribal Affairs sanctions Rs. 2.30 Cr for Medaram Jatara 2024 to promote tribal culture and heritage

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs; Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Arjun Munda visited the Sammakka- Saralamma Maha Jatara, along with Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, in Medaram, Mulugu district of Telangana, today. The biennial tribal festival is the second-largest fair of India, after the Kumbh Mela, celebrated by the Koya tribe for four days. This year it is being celebrated from 21st-24th February, 2024, in collaboration with the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Telangana.

Shri Munda noted that the intense spiritual joy and vibrant atmosphere of Medaram Jatara cannot be described in words, while offering prayer to the deities of Sammakka-Saralamma and seeking blessings for the well-being of all and the prosperity of our country. He further said that this is the biggest festival of tribal people. It symbolizes ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ with devotees pouring-in from different States across the country.

Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned Rs. 2.30 crores for various activities pertaining to Medaram Jatara 2024. The activities range from promotion of Medaram tribal culture and heritage including a documentary on Medaram Jatara, exhibition-cum-sale of tribal arts, crafts and cuisine, National Tribal Dance festival, Strengthening of Tribal and Tribal homestays, competitions for tribal youth and students in various activities, and so on. Considering the footfall of the festival and its auspicious significance, the Jatara was declared a State Festival in 1996. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs released Rs. 2 crores for the Jataras held in the years 2018 and 2020, while releasing Rs. 2.26 crores in 2022. The fund was used to strengthen the Medaram Tribal Museum and the Cultural Complex, among other activities.

The ongoing support of this festival by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs seeks to create a sense of awareness and a peaceful relationship between the guests and the Telangana tribal groups. Additionally, it helps the tribesmen communicate their tribal history globally and preserve their distinctive tribal traditions, culture, and heritage.

