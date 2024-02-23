Chhattisgarh: Four members of Naxal militia arrested in Bijapur district
Four Naxal militia members were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.
Jay Singh Mudami, Phaguram Poyam, Govind Vatti and Gutta Udde were apprehended by security forces from the hills of Ponadwaya following a tip-off, district Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.
A team of police's District Reserve Guard and the local police which was out on anti-Naxal operations in Ponadwaya and Ketulnar areas arrested the four men.
The accused performed tasks such as putting up anti-government and poll boycott posters or banners, spreading Naxalite propaganda, gathering rural people for meetings or collecting `ration' (foodgrains and other items of daily necessity) for Naxalites, the official said.
Further probe was on, he added.
