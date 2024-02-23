Left Menu

Comments against Jarange: Two supporters of quota activist detained in Mumbai

Police deployed outside the hotel detained two of them, he said.They are supporters of Jarange. They have been detained and questioning is underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 23:49 IST
Comments against Jarange: Two supporters of quota activist detained in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange were detained on Friday from outside a hotel in Mumbai's Churchgate area where a person who had recently made disparaging comments about the former was present, a police official said.

The Marine Drive police station official said the duo wanted to seek clarification from activist Ajay Maharaj Baraskar about his comments against Jarange.

Baraskar was supposed to address the media at Press Club but the interaction got cancelled.

''A group of Maratha quota supporters gathered outside a hotel where Baraskar was present at 6:45pm. Police deployed outside the hotel detained two of them,'' he said.

''They are supporters of Jarange. They have been detained and questioning is underway. No case has been registered against them,'' he added.

Jarange is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation in the state from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024