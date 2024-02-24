15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Kasganj
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Fifteen people, including seven children, died on Friday when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said.
A senior police officer said the occupants of the vehicle were going to take a dip in the Ganga river in the Patiyali area of the district when the accident occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road.
Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patiyali
- Uttar Pradesh's
- Kasganj district
- Ganga
Advertisement