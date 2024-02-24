Left Menu

Toddler burnt alive as house catches fire in Udaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:47 IST
Toddler burnt alive as house catches fire in Udaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old boy was burnt alive and his elder brother suffered burn injuries when their thatched house caught fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The incident took place in Upalvas village in the Bekriya police station area on Friday evening when the siblings, Praveen and Singa (5), were asleep and their parents had gone out, they said.

When the fire broke out, Praveen was charred to death while Singa managed to get out of the house. He suffered burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024