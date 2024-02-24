Haldwani violence mastermind arrested from Delhi

Haldwani violence alleged mastermind Abdul Malik was arrested from Delhi on Saturday, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

He said six teams were formed to search for Malik and his son Abdul Moid in different states including Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. One of these teams arrested Malik from Delhi but his son is still on the run, Meena told reporters.

Malik allegedly built an ''illegal'' madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani. Its demolition led to the violence in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8.

Malik had vehemently opposed the administration's action and his wife Safia had gone to the court challenging the Municipal Corporation notice for its demolition. Six people were killed and more than a hundred including police personnel and journalists injured in the Banbhoolpura violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)