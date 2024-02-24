Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement, Zelenskiy says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 20:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had signed a bilateral security agreement on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Italy joined Britain, Germany, France and Denmark in concluding a 10-year security deal with Kyiv - agreements intended to shore up Ukraine's security until it can reach its aim of becoming a member of the Western military alliance, NATO.
Meloni is on a visit to Kyiv to underline continued support as Ukraine marks the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
