Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had signed a bilateral security agreement on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Italy joined Britain, Germany, France and Denmark in concluding a 10-year security deal with Kyiv - agreements intended to shore up Ukraine's security until it can reach its aim of becoming a member of the Western military alliance, NATO.

Meloni is on a visit to Kyiv to underline continued support as Ukraine marks the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

