Left Menu

Mumbai police issues guidelines for those observing Shab-e-barat on Sun-Mon

Everyone observing Shab-e-barat must strictly follow all police guidelines and ensure no one is inconvenienced, he said.CCTV cameras across the metropolis will be used to keep tab and strict action will be taken against those violating norms, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:44 IST
Mumbai police issues guidelines for those observing Shab-e-barat on Sun-Mon
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police has urged those observing 'Shab-e-barat' to strictly follow guidelines and to ensure no one is inconvenienced.

Shab-e-barat, or the 'night of forgiveness' is observed on the 15th day of Shaban by Muslims who believe Allah decides the fortune and future of all creatures on this night. It will start from the 'namaz e maghrib' on Sunday and will culminate with 'namaz e fazar' on Monday.

A meeting was held on Saturday during which it was decided that five additional commissioners of police, 13 DCPs, 1,200 officers, 5,500 personnel, including home guards and SRPF units, will be deployed to maintain law and order, an official said.

''Social media posts will be monitored and youth have been told not to ride triple seat or indulge in unnecessary honking. Everyone observing Shab-e-barat must strictly follow all police guidelines and ensure no one is inconvenienced,'' he said.

CCTV cameras across the metropolis will be used to keep tab and strict action will be taken against those violating norms, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024