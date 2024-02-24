Scoreboard: WPL 2024 - RCB vs UPW

Scoreboard of the WPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz here on Saturday.

RCB innings: Sophie Devine lbw b Harris 1 Smriti Mandhana (c) c Vrinda b McGrath 13 Sabbhineni Meghana st Healy b Gayakwad 53 Ellyse Perry c Thakor b Ecclestone 8 Richa Ghosh b Sharma 62 Georgia Wareham c Harris b Gayakwad 0 Sophie Molineux not out 9 Shreyanka Patil not out 8 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 6 wickets in overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-36, 3-54, 4-125, 5-125, 6-144.

Bowling: Grace Harris 3-0-22-1, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-39-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-26-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-23-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-24-2, Saima Thakor 2-0-23-0.

UPW innings: Alyssa Healy (c) b Molineux 5 Dinesh Vrinda st Ghosh b Asha 18 Tahlia McGrath b Asha 22 Grace Harris b Asha 38 Shweta Sehrawat c Mandhana b Asha 31 Kiran Navgire st Ghosh b Asha 1 Poonam Khemnar b Wareham 14 Deepti Sharma not out 13 Sophie Ecclestone not out 1 Extras: (W-12) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-48, 3-49, 4-126, 5-127, 6-128, 7-147.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 3-0-14-0, Sophie Molineux 4-0-36-1, Shreyanka Patil 3-0-32-0, Sobhana Asha 4-0-22-5, Georgia Wareham 3-0-23-1, Ellyse Perry 2-0-18-0, Sophie Devine 1-0-10-0.

Result: RCB won by 2 runs.

