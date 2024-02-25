Left Menu

5-year-old moves court seeking removal of liquor shop near school

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-02-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 00:18 IST
5-year-old moves court seeking removal of liquor shop near school
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old student from Kanpur has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking the removal of a liquor shop from near his school.

The HC Friday asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur Nagar was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for next hearing.

In the PIL, the petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur Nagar, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a ruckus there after consuming alcohol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
2
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global
4
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024