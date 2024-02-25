Ukraine's interior minister says no weapons have crossed from Ukraine into EU
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 15:28 IST
Not a single weapon has crossed the border from Ukraine into the European Union during two years of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's interior minister said on Sunday.
Ihor Klymenko made the statement during a televised conference in Kyiv.
