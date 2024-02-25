Ukraine security chief says 47 Russian spy networks uncovered last year

Ukrainian authorities uncovered 47 Russian spy networks operating inside the country last year, a senior security official said on Sunday.

Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, made the remark during a televised conference in Kyiv, adding that more than 2,000 suspected "traitors" have been arrested since Moscow's full-scale invasion began.

