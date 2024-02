3 boys escape from private child care centre in Haryana's Naraingarh

Three boys have allegedly escaped from a private child care centre at Naraingarh in this district and a search is on to trace them, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of the child care centre Rajinder Singh said that destitute and missing children are given shelter in the facility on the directions of the Child Welfare Committee. Of the 18 children lodged there, three boys aged 12, 15 and 16 years escaped around 1.30 pm on Saturday, he said. After unsuccessfully searching for the boys, Singh filed a complaint at Naraingarh police station following which police launched a search for the children, officials said. None of the boys who escaped have been traced so far.

According to the staff of the child care centre, one of the boys had earlier run away from the facility and had gone to Saharanpur but he returned on his own a few days later.

