China seeks to strengthen cooperation with New Zealand for CPTPP, commerce minister says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 05:06 IST
China seeks to strengthen cooperation with New Zealand for CPTPP, commerce minister says
  • China

China is willing to work with New Zealand to continue strengthening cooperation in the process of joining The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, its commerce minister said.

Minister Wang Wentao met with New Zealand's Minister for Trade in Abu Dhabi, according to a ministry statement late Sunday.

