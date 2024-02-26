China says US made 'false accusations' in report on WTO compliance

China said the United States has made "false accusations" against it in a report on China's compliance to the World Trade Organisation, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday.

"The U.S. falsely claims that China has created 'overcapacity', which fully reflects U.S. side's unilateralism and hegemonic behaviour," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

