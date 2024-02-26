Israeli forces kill 30 gunmen in Gaza City's Zeitoun, military says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli forces killed more than 30 Palestinian gunmen in Gaza City's Zeitoun district, more than 10 in the central Gaza Strip and others in the southern city of Khan Younis, the military said on Monday in a summary of the last 24 hours' operations.
Gaza City was overrun by Israeli forces in the first stages of the war and has seen renewed incursions against Hamas fighters. Israeli TV said that Zeitoun, once under Israel's full control, could be a test-site for post-war management of Gaza. (Writing by Dan Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Desperate Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah fear coming Israeli assault
28,176 Palestinians killed and 67,784 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry in Gaza
Palestinian refugees in West Bank fear UNRWA closure
Palestinian refugees in West Bank fear UNRWA closure
At least 37 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah -health officials