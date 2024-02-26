Manipur govt extends internet suspension in Churachandpur district for another five days

The Manipur government has extended internet suspension including mobile data services in Churachandpur district for another five days till March 2 in ''view of the prevailing law and order situation'' in the district.

A Home Department order issued on Sunday evening said the ''state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services, mobile data services and internet services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district till March 2.

Mobile service providers were also directed to ensure compliance of the order, it stated.

The state government on February 16 ordered temporary suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after a mob entered the district office complexes of the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner and engaged in vandalism and torched government properties.

Two persons were killed in a clash with security forces when a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a head constable after a purported video of him with armed miscreants went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)