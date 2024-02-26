Left Menu

Police take action against fake social media account impersonating ADGP Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:00 IST
Police take action against fake social media account impersonating ADGP Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said it has initiated legal action against a person posing as the additional director general of police of Jammu on various social media platforms.

''A fraudster has managed to impersonate ADGP Jammu zone, Anand Jain on various social media platforms using his image including other credentials and is extorting money from people,'' according to a police statement ''The offender has created the profiles with malicious intent. Accordingly, legal action has been initiated as per law,'' it said, without giving any further details.

The police also advised social media users to refrain from responding to these fake profiles.

''Any financial loss or other issues should be reported to the nearest police station or cyber cell in the respective districts,'' it said.

Earlier on January 2, police had flagged a fake social media account impersonating the ADGP and urged people not to interact with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024