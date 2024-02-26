Kremlin says CIA assistance to Ukraine is 'well known,' began before 2014
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Monday called the fact that the United States Central Intelligence Agency provides assistance and support to the Ukrainian intelligence services "well known," adding that this assistance began before 2014.
The Kremlin was responding to a question about a report in the New York Times detailing long-standing intelligence assistance provided to Ukraine by the CIA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement