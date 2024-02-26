Kremlin calls Denmark's move to end Nord Stream pipeline blast probe absurd
The Kremlin said on Monday that a decision by Denmark to drop its investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions was "close to absurdity."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Denmark had recognised that the blasts had been an act of premeditatd sabotage, but had decided not to go further with the investigation anyway because the case involved Copenhagen's close allies.
He said Denmark had refused requests to provide information about its investigation.
