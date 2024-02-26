Kota: Brain dead man gives new lease of life to 3 patients

Left Menu

The family of a 50-year-old man, who was declared brain dead during a treatment, donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to three patients in Jaipur and Jodhpur.With this, Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College has become the states first non-transplant organ retrieval centre, its principal Dr. Shiv Bhagwan Sharma told PTI on Monday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:02 IST
With this, Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College has become the state's first “non-transplant organ retrieval centre”, its principal Dr. Shiv Bhagwan Sharma told PTI on Monday. On February 18, Bhuria was brought to the hospital with injuries he sustained after falling from the rooftop of his house. He was declared brain dead during the treatment on February 24, following which Jhalawar Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sajid Khan and the medical college administration informed the matter to the state government. Rajasthan Health minister Gagendra Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (health), Shubhra Singh directed the hospital administration to counsel the family to consent for organ donation.

Upon consent of Bhuria's wife for donation of her husband's liver and kidneys, a certificate for organ retrieval was issued to the medical college on Saturday and kidneys, liver and cornea were harvested from the brain dead man on Sunday, Dr Sharma told PTI. One kidney and liver were allotted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur and other kidney to AIIMS, Jodhpur, he added.

For immediate transportation of these organs to needy patients, a green corridor was created in coordination with traffic police and the organs were on Sunday sent to Jaipur and Jodhpur by four ambulances, Jhalawar CMHO Dr. Khan said.

The organs were transplanted to three patients in the two hospitals on Sunday night, giving a new lease of life to them, the CMHO said.

