Discipline and decorum displayed by Mizoram Assembly worth emulating, lauds VP

The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon the legislatures to play the decisive role of enlightening the executive and ensure that the nation progresses in the right direction.

Addressing the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly, Shri Dhankhar described that state of Mizoram as full of hope and possibilities and urged the state to work through the wisdom of the Legislature to unleash the opportunities. “In tandem and togetherness, evolve a mechanism so that youth of your state can take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead......It is time for you to unlock these and reward the nation & state with progress”, he further added.

Commending the discipline and decorum displayed by the members of the Mizoram assembly, VP described it as worth emulating by others. He noted that the performance of the assembly was "quite close to that of the Constituent Assembly in terms of decorum" and underlined that such ecosystem benefits the state & the nation and the people prosper.

Referring to the election of three women members in the assembly for the first time, the Vice-President noted the significance of the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam mandating one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislatures. “ We are fast heading towards women led development.......This involvement of women in Lok Sabha and Legislatures will be transformational in evolution of policies and governance”, he highlighted.

Praising the successful transformational role played by the Act-East policy, Shri Dhankhar underlined the crucial role played by the North-East council in construction of over 12000 kilometres of road, 700 MW power plants and establishment of many national institutions. “ The last decade has been the Golden Era of the northeast....the region has seen unprecedented, exponential growth during this period”, he stressed.

In his address, Vice-President also highlighted the exponential rise in physical and digital connectivity and their game changing potential resulting out of the remarkable focus on the North East India with a separate department DONER.

Emphasizing on the tourism and horticulture potential of the state, Vice-President said “ Mizoram is gifted with incredible beauty and cultural richness. Mizoram is a dream destination of tourists. Surrounded by lush green hills and villages. These developmental activities will enhance tourism in the area”.

Shri Dhankhar exhorted those present to keep their nationalism uppermost and take pride in being Indians and India's historic achievements. Quoting Dr. B R Ambedkar, Vice-President said “You should be Indian first, Indian last and nothing else but Indian”.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor, Mizoram, Shri Lalbiakzama, Speaker, Mizoram Legislative Assembly, Members Mizoram Legislative assembly and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)