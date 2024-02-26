GK resident nabbed for road death near Mahipalpur flyover

A 31-year-old businessman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident which led to the death of a motorcyclist in Delhi Cantonment area of southwestern part of the city, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Tamanna, 44, the victim, was a resident of Patparganj and worked in the marketing department of a printing company. He was returning home from Gurgaon on february 23 when the incident occurred.

An Audi SUV allegedly being driven by the offender was seized, police said.

The car was traced to Kunal Kanwar, a resident of Greater Kailash, they said.

''After the incident, the accused, along with his vehicle, fled from the spot and an eye-witness could only tell police that the car was of white colour,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was filed after the incident at Delhi Cantonment police station against the unknown vehicle driver, the officer said.

''No CCTV camera was found near the spot. Initially, we only had the colour of the car. We checked CCTV footage from Gurgaon to Delhi. We noticed many white colour cars passing from the spot,'' said the DCP.

The officer said that during an inquiry near Mahipalpur, it was revealed that the offending vehicle was a white colour Audi car.

''Team investigating the matter managed to trace the registration number of the offending vehicle. We found seven different Audi cars having similar registration numbers,'' said the DCP.

Police then collected the call details records of those car owners and matched their location with the location of the offending car.

Having zeroed-in on him, a raid was conducted at the residence of the car owner, Kunal Kanwar, and he was nabbed, police said.

Kanwar confessed his involvement in crime during interrogation, the DCP said.

According to police, Kanwar, who has an online business, was also returning home from Gurgaon when the incident took place near Mahipalpur flyover.

