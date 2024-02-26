North West provides funding to NPOs to fight GBV

The North West province is forging ahead with its plans to fight recurring incidents of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by funding 20 non-profit organisations to provide a variety of services to victims.

Acting Premier Nono Maloyi made this announcement during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) recently.

“In his address, Acting Premier Maloyi said the province is saddened by a growing number of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents, which largely affects women, girl children, the elderly and people with disabilities,” a provincial statement read on Sunday.

Through the Department of Social Development, the province has set aside R17 million to fund non-profit organisations (NPOs) to provide services to people with disabilities.

He also revealed that as part of strengthening efforts by government to deal with GBFV, 792 victims received sheltering services.

“Government will continue to provide financial and professional support to 19 victim empowerment centres, to ensure that the victims are provided with accommodation, basic counselling, court preparation and psycho-social support services,” said Maloyi.

In addition, he maintained that the State would continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure coordinated services to the victims of GBV.

On women empowerment, Maloyi said eight women-led cooperatives and individuals would benefit from R1.4 million, which has been set aside for their upskilling and business growth.

A further R4.5m has been set aside to support women cooperatives and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to provide market access for their products and commodities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)