Four Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; explosives seized

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four Naxalites were arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Monday and explosives were seized from them, a senior police official said.

Sudru Madvi, Ram Bedja, Budhram Tati and Sukhram Kalmu, who were held from a market in Kattur village in the district's Kutru area, have confessed they planned to plant an IED to target security forces, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

''They were arrested by a team of the District Reserve Guard and the local police on an anti-Naxal patrol in Ranibodli, Kutru, Mukram and Tadmer areas. We seized a tiffin bomb, a pencil cell packet, detonating cord, safety fuse, electric wire, firecrackers etc from them,'' the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

