PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:43 IST
President Murmu attends 'Purple Fest' at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyaan
In an event to underscore the importance of inclusivity and empowerment, President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'Purple Fest' hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyaan.

The fest, dedicated to showcasing the talents of persons with disabilities (PwDs), witnessed a gathering of notable figures, including Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

As PwDs showcased their abilities through captivating performances, President Murmu engaged in candid discussions with some of them.

Rohan Kapoor, a wheelchair user, said having the president attend an event like this sends a powerful message of acceptance. ''It's not just about physical accessibility but about societal acceptance. We are not defined by our disabilities but by our capabilities,'' he said.

Another person with disability Lakshmi, who interacted with President Murmu, said meeting the president is a testament to the fact that our voices are being heard, and our talents are being recognised.

''We need more platforms like these to showcase our abilities,'' she said.

